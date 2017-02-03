People making news

Top news and opinion
Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 4:59 pm
By Chris NicholsPolitiFact California looks at claims made by elected officials, candidates and groups and rates them as: True, Mostly True, Half True, Mostly False, False and Pants On Fire. Background checks on refugees seeking to enter the ...
, Tom McClintock
Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 4:59 pm
By Ben AdlerA group of Republican state lawmakers are calling on Gov. Jerry Brown to formally declare an end to California's drought – and the water conservation regulations that came with it. The drought is now in its sixth year ...
, Drought
, water
Los Angeles Times - Feb. 3, 3:40 pm
In late 2014, the company then known as Snapchat hired a star banker away from Credit Suisse to be its chief strategy officer. Imran Khan had deep connections in the technology industry, links that helped Snapchat score a $200-million investment ...
, CalPERS
, Larry Page
, Anne Simpson
Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 2:34 pm
By Bob MoffittMedical marijuana dispensaries are illegal in Yolo County, but the County is making an effort to eliminate pesticides from plants that are grown there. Yolo County has enlisted the help of the same company that supplies and ...
, John Young
Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 2:17 pm
President Donald Trump's administration has been simultaneously splashy and slow to take shape, hindered by its own rocky transition and congressional Democratic defiance that shows no sign of easing. Six … Click to Continue »
, Darrell Issa
, Senate Democrats
L.A. Daily News/Opinion - Feb. 3, 2:00 pm
Suppose it was 1650 and you were accused of being a witch. Would you prefer trial by water or hanging?If you choose trial by water, the people in charge of things will throw you into the nearest lake, river or ocean and wait to see if you sink or ...
, Susan Shelley
, water
Calbuzz - Feb. 3, 1:50 pm
In the wake of the closure Field Poll, Mark DiCamillo, its former director and one of California's most reliable pollsters, has signed on at the University of California, Berkeley's Institute of Governmental Studies to expand its public opinion ...
, Mark DiCamillo
, Field Poll
Cal Coast News - Feb. 3, 1:34 pm
OPINION by MIKE BROWN Adam Hill is unhappy. He feels he is entitled to certain outside agency board and committee appointments that he had held for the past eight years. He wants to perpetually serve on the Board of the Economic Vitality Corporation ...
, Mike Brown
CalWatchdog - Feb. 3, 1:32 pm
In a shock critics had warned against, Golden State schools discovered that their nation's largest pension system, CalPERS, was on track to force substantial budgetary cutbacks on core education spending. "Public
, CalSTRS
, Joel Fox
, Legislature
, Tom TorlaksonBills: AB 1469
San Francisco Chronicle - Feb. 3, 11:41 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats didn't wait to assemble the facts before they accused President Donald Trump of rewarding 'thugs' in the Russian intelligence service by lifting certain sanctions. The Trump administration on Thursday revised sanctions ...
, John McCain
, Barack Obama
, Nancy Pelosi
, Eric Swalwell
The Nation - Feb. 3, 11:27 am
Leslie SavanAlong with a new president, Americans are confronted with coming to grips with a new vocabulary.
, John Lewis
Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 11:07 am
Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 10:08 am
Despite an enormous snowpack and more rainfall than California can store in its reservoirs, the state's drought regulators say the water crisis hasn't ended. The staff of the State Water … Click to Continue »
, Drought
, water
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 3, 9:56 am
Essential Politics: State Senate committee moves to assist immigrants, what California's members of Congress are saying about Trump's executive order Feb. 3, 2017, 9:56 a.m. This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and ...
, Chris Lehane
, Gavin Newsom
, Thomas F. Steyer
Christian Science Monitor - Feb. 3, 9:37 am
The US is bracing for a new wave of legal and political skirmishes over where, when, and how Americans can exercise their most fundamental right.
, Legislature
, John Roberts
L.A. Daily News/Opinion - Feb. 3, 6:50 am
In 2013, then-candidate for Eric Garcetti promised a 'back to basics' agenda as mayor of Los Angeles - a streamlined government that would create a stronger economy and a more efficient and effective City Hall. According to a recent guest commentary ...
, Eric Garcetti
, Mitchell Schwartz
, water
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 3, 6:41 am
Trump to order review of financial rules Feb. 3, 2017, 6:41 a.m. This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington: The president is targeting regulations put in place by the Obama administration Trump says ...
, minimum wage
Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 6:40 am
Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. STORMS New round of wet weather brings rain and showers to … Click to Continue »
, Drought
Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 3, 6:03 am
Donald Trump could learn a thing or two about governing from California Governor Jerry Brown. While President Trump tweets and bleats, Governor Brown uses the bully pulpit sparingly, but with considerable effect. California's chief executive has ...
, Legislature
, PPIC
, water
Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 3, 6:02 am
What is the state of the state in California? Apparently it's under siege. Gov. Jerry Brown's annual address sounded more like a commander rallying his troops to resist an occupying force than an informative report from the state government's ...
, Jerry Brown
, Gavin Newsom
, Anthony Rendon
Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 3, 6:01 am
The first shots of the American Revolution were fired at sunrise at Lexington, Massachusetts. The imperial regime of Britain sought to secretly capture and destroy the military supplies of rebellious Massachusetts militia at Concord. At the North ...
Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 3, 6:00 am
California has problems that could lead to economic failings and if that happens there will be no help from Washington. But there are things California can do to encourage economic growth, the state's saving grace. Unfortunately Senator Harry ...
, Legislature
, water
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 3, 6:00 am
One month after retiring from the U.S. Senate, Barbara Boxer has a new focus not far removed from her old one: electing like-minded Democrats. It's not as though anyone expected the kinetic Boxer to sit home and knit after 10 years in the House ...
, Hillary Clinton
, Dianne Feinstein
, Kamala Harris
, Rose Kapolczynski
Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 6:00 am
Massive protests that have gripped the nation since President Donald Trump's inauguration, erupting at statehouses, filling city streets and packing airports in recent weeks, are increasingly breaking out on the … Click to Continue »
, campaign finance
, Dianne Feinstein
, Bill George
, Dave Jones
, Tom McClintock
, Alex Padilla
, Arnold Schwarzenegger
, Nancy Skinner
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 3, 5:30 am
Good morning. It's Friday, Feb. 3, and here's what's happening across California: TOP STORIES Trump, Berkeley and outrage on all sides UC Berkeley officials, who had worked hard to make room for free speech, found themselves squeezed between ...
, Drought
, Arnold Schwarzenegger
, water
Mother Jones - Feb. 3, 3:00 am
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Samira Samimi knew she wanted to be a scientist the first time she saw a glacier. 'This is what I want to do,' she remembers thinking on ...
, renewable energy
Los Angeles Times - Feb. 3, 3:00 am
Supporters of healthcare reform may feel disheartened as President Trump and Republican lawmakers prepare to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with … well, something. They can't even agree among themselves on what the U.S. healthcare ...
, Mark DeSaulnier
, John Garamendi
, Jared Huffman
, Barbara Lee
, Ted W. Lieu
, Zoe Lofgren
, Mark Takano
Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 1:20 am
By Ben BradfordA non-partisan fiscal analyst is advising California lawmakers that the state will have more money to work with than Governor Jerry Brown has estimated. The Assembly budget committee met Thursday to consider the governor's spending ...
, Mac Taylor
Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 1:20 am
(AP) - Campaign finance documents filed this week reveal political donors contributed a record $466 million dollars to influence measures on California's 2016 ballot. That surpasses the previous record of $438 million raised for ballot measure ...
, John Chiang
, cigarette tax
, Gavin Newsom
, Antonio Villaraigosa
Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 1:20 am
By Amy QuintonThe February Sierra snowpack survey has scientists with the California Department of Water Resources optimistic about the state's water supply. The manual reading at Phillips station near Echo Summit on Highway 50 shows the water ...
, Drought
, water
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 3, 12:05 am
In San Francisco, tumult at the ballot box, with the Board of Supervisors and in the courtroom has defined the city's relationship with Airbnb and other short-term rental sites. In Los Angeles, regulating Airbnb is a top issue at City Hall. In ...
, Chris Lehane
, Gavin Newsom
, Thomas F. Steyer
Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 12:01 am
President Donald Trump has suggested that fraud caused him to lose California by almost 4.3 million votes, a major component of the Republican's 2.8 million vote loss nationwide. He has … Click to Continue »
, Barack Obama
, Mitt Romney
, Robert Stutzman
, Meg Whitman
Orange County Register/Editorial - Feb. 3, 12:00 am
Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, is on the brink of losing fully half a billion of its federally funded budget, assuming President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress live up to their campaign promises. But...
, Clare VenegasBills: AB 154
AroundTheCapitol.com/The Roundup - Feb. 2, 11:28 pm
<p><strong>Milo Yiannopoulos' speaking engagement at UC Berkeley, which prompted protests on and off campus, has drawn the attention of Donald Trump, <a href=http:* <p><strong>The Chronicle's NANETTE ...
, Drought
, Wendy Lee
, Jim Miller
, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
, Arnold Schwarzenegger
, Darrell Steinberg
, Dan Walters
, water
