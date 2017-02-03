People making news

Click tabs to change
 
Rollover or click names for details.   Top 10 most articles today

State Senators

State Assemblymembers

State Constitutional Officers

U.S. Senators

U.S. Representatives

Rollover or click names for details.   Top 10 most articles today

State Senate candidates

State Assembly candidates

U.S. Congressional candidates

Other upcoming statewide races

Attorney General:
Kamala Harris
Ted W. Lieu 

Governor:
Jerry Brown 
Meg Whitman

Insurance Commissioner:
Dave Jones

Lieutenant Governor:
Gavin Newsom 

Member:
Betty T. Yee

State Controller:
John Chiang

State Superintendent of Public Instruction:
Tom Torlakson

U.S. Senate - 1:
Barbara Boxer

Movers & Shakers

Rollover or click names for details.   Top 10 most articles today
Debbie Arnold
Paul Biane
Bill Bratton
Eli Broad
Mike Brown
Jeffrey Burum
Joe Buscaino
Tani Cantil-Sakauye
Erwin Chemerinsky
David Chiu
Jack Citrin
Jennifer Cressy
Brad W. Dacus
Mark DiCamillo
Jim Erwin
Dianne Feinstein 
Kate Folmar
Joel Fox
Reed Galen
Eric Garcetti 
Bill George
Rick Hasen
Peter Henderson
Steve Jobs 
Rose Kapolczynski
Daniel Ketchell
Mark Kirk
Wendy Lee
Chris Lehane
Dan Levine
John Lewis 
David Lynch
Jim Mathews
Mark McKinnon
David Miller
Josh Miller
Peter Montgomery
Peter Navarro 
Gary Ovitt
Aaron Peskin
Bill Postmus
Mike Reynolds
Mitchell Schwartz
Arnold Schwarzenegger 
Susan Shelley
Anne Simpson
Thomas F. Steyer
Robert Stutzman
Eric Swalwell
Mac Taylor
John Thomas
Christopher Thornberg
Clare Venegas
Antonio Villaraigosa
Marianne Williamson
John Young

Topics


Rollover or click names for details.

Air Resources Board
California Democratic Party
CalPERS
CalSTRS
CEQA
cigarette tax
Drought
Environmental Justice
minimum wage
PPIC
renewable energy
Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta
Same-sex marriage


  Indicates page has recently updated notes.

Pages recently updated:

Michelle Orrock
242 days ago
by Michelle
Paul Deiro
375 days ago
by paul.deiro691
Sandre Swanson
472 days ago
by SandreSwanson215693
Laura Mecoy
493 days ago
by laura706
Artemio Armenta
619 days ago
by AArmenta
Ashley Swearengin
695 days ago
by Scott Flodin
Eric Hacopian
745 days ago
by publius
Noreen Evans
837 days ago
by Gino
Pete Schaafsma
870 days ago
by Scott Flodin
Lucy Camarillo-Krohn
919 days ago
by Scott Flodin

Top news and opinion

based on member clicks
 Looking for a really good Obamacare replacement? Here it is
Los Angeles Times - Feb. 3, 3:00 am
Comment  Send to friend

 What Trump's Travel Ban Means for Scientists
Mother Jones - Feb. 3, 3:00 am
Comment  Send to friend

 Record $466 Million Spent On California Ballot Measures
Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 1:20 am
Comment  Send to friend

 Water in Sierra Snowpack At 173 Percent Of Normal
Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 1:20 am
Comment  Send to friend

 California shellackin': Trump lost ground in Republican-leaning cities around state
Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 12:01 am
Comment  Send to friend

Mainstream political news

Latest California news   Details

 America's Refugee Vetting Robust, Not 'Haphazard' As Calif. Congressman Claims

Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 4:59 pm
By Chris NicholsPolitiFact California looks at claims made by elected officials, candidates and groups and rates them as: True, Mostly True, Half True, Mostly False, False and Pants On Fire. Background checks on refugees seeking to enter the ... »Read

In this article: Jennifer Cressy, Tom McClintock
Comment  Send to friend

 Should Gov. Brown Declare California's Drought Over?

Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 4:59 pm
By Ben AdlerA group of Republican state lawmakers are calling on Gov. Jerry Brown to formally declare an end to California’s drought – and the water conservation regulations that came with it. The drought is now in its sixth year ... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Drought, water
Comment  Send to friend

 Snap Inc.'s founders spend big on outside talent, but aren't keen to share voting rights

Los Angeles Times - Feb. 3, 3:40 pm
In late 2014, the company then known as Snapchat hired a star banker away from Credit Suisse to be its chief strategy officer. Imran Khan had deep connections in the technology industry, links that helped Snapchat score a $200-million investment ... »Read

In this article: Sergey Brin, CalPERS, Larry Page, Anne Simpson
Comment  Send to friend

 Marijuana Testing, Tracking Pilot Program Underway In Yolo County

Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 2:34 pm
By Bob MoffittMedical marijuana dispensaries are illegal in Yolo County, but the County is making an effort to eliminate pesticides from plants that are grown there.  Yolo County has enlisted the help of the same company that supplies and ... »Read

In this article: cigarette tax, John Young
Comment  Send to friend

 Trump is struggling to stock his Cabinet, leaving a lot of decisions unsettled

Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 2:17 pm
President Donald Trump’s administration has been simultaneously splashy and slow to take shape, hindered by its own rocky transition and congressional Democratic defiance that shows no sign of easing. Six … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: Jim Costa, Darrell Issa, Senate Democrats
Comment  Send to friend

 In air-quality talks, haziest thing may be the facts: Susan Shelley

L.A. Daily News/Opinion - Feb. 3, 2:00 pm
Suppose it was 1650 and you were accused of being a witch. Would you prefer trial by water or hanging?If you choose trial by water, the people in charge of things will throw you into the nearest lake, river or ocean and wait to see if you sink or ... »Read

In this article: Environmental Justice, Susan Shelley, water
Comment  Send to friend

 Field Poll's DiCamillo to Run Berkeley's IGS Survey

Calbuzz - Feb. 3, 1:50 pm
In the wake of the closure Field Poll, Mark DiCamillo, its former director and one of California’s most reliable pollsters, has signed on at the University of California, Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies to expand its public opinion ... »Read

In this article: Jack Citrin, Mark DiCamillo, Field Poll
Comment  Send to friend

 Adam Hill is on strike, so suspend his paycheck

Cal Coast News - Feb. 3, 1:34 pm
OPINION by MIKE BROWN Adam Hill is unhappy. He feels he is entitled to certain outside agency board and committee appointments that he had held for the past eight years. He wants to perpetually serve on the Board of the Economic Vitality Corporation ... »Read

In this article: Debbie Arnold, Mike Brown
Comment  Send to friend

 Rising pension costs threaten California school funding

CalWatchdog - Feb. 3, 1:32 pm
  In a shock critics had warned against, Golden State schools discovered that their nation’s largest pension system, CalPERS, was on track to force substantial budgetary cutbacks on core education spending.  “Public »Read

In this article: CalPERS, CalSTRS, Joel Fox, Legislature, Tom Torlakson
Bills: AB 1469,
Comment  Send to friend

 AP FACT CHECK: Trump vs. Pelosi on Russia sanctions

San Francisco Chronicle - Feb. 3, 11:41 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats didn't wait to assemble the facts before they accused President Donald Trump of rewarding 'thugs' in the Russian intelligence service by lifting certain sanctions. The Trump administration on Thursday revised sanctions ... »Read

In this article: Hillary Clinton, John McCain, Barack Obama, Nancy Pelosi, Eric Swalwell
Comment  Send to friend

 Words in the Age of Trump

The Nation - Feb. 3, 11:27 am
Leslie SavanAlong with a new president, Americans are confronted with coming to grips with a new vocabulary. »Read

In this article: Bill Bradley, John Lewis
Comment  Send to friend

 Veteran California pollster Mark DiCamillo named director of Berkeley IGS Poll

Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 11:07 am
Mark DiCamillo, the veteran pollster who led the gold-standard Field Poll until its recent shuttering, has been named director of the poll run by the Institute of Governmental Studies at … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: Jack Citrin, Mark DiCamillo, Field Poll
Comment  Send to friend

 Rain, snow won't end California water restrictions. Why drought agency plans to stay the course.

Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 10:08 am
Despite an enormous snowpack and more rainfall than California can store in its reservoirs, the state’s drought regulators say the water crisis hasn’t ended. The staff of the State Water … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Drought, water
Comment  Send to friend

 Why California lawmakers have yet to figure out Airbnb

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 3, 9:56 am
Essential Politics: State Senate committee moves to assist immigrants, what California's members of Congress are saying about Trump's executive order Feb. 3, 2017, 9:56 a.m. This is Essential Politics, our daily look at California political and ... »Read

In this article: James T. Beall, Chris Lehane, Gavin Newsom, Thomas F. Steyer
Comment  Send to friend

 As White House backs down on voter fraud, debate far from over

Christian Science Monitor - Feb. 3, 9:37 am
The US is bracing for a new wave of legal and political skirmishes over where, when, and how Americans can exercise their most fundamental right. »Read

In this article: Rick Hasen, Legislature, John Roberts
Comment  Send to friend

 Basically, L.A.'s Garcetti hasn't lived up to his promise: Guest commentary

L.A. Daily News/Opinion - Feb. 3, 6:50 am
In 2013, then-candidate for Eric Garcetti promised a 'back to basics' agenda as mayor of Los Angeles - a streamlined government that would create a stronger economy and a more efficient and effective City Hall. According to a recent guest commentary ... »Read

In this article: Bill Bratton, Eric Garcetti, Mitchell Schwartz, water
Comment  Send to friend

 U.S. economy creates robust 227,000 jobs in January; unemployment rate remains low at 4.8%

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 3, 6:41 am
Trump to order review of financial rules Feb. 3, 2017, 6:41 a.m. This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington: The president is targeting regulations put in place by the Obama administration Trump says ... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, minimum wage
Comment  Send to friend

 5 California Things to Know for Today

Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 6:40 am
Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. STORMS New round of wet weather brings rain and showers to … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Drought
Comment  Send to friend

 The Tortoise and the Hare

Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 3, 6:03 am
Donald Trump could learn a thing or two about governing from California Governor Jerry Brown.  While President Trump tweets and bleats, Governor Brown uses the bully pulpit sparingly, but with considerable effect. California’s chief executive has ... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Legislature, PPIC, water
Comment  Send to friend

 The Tortoise and the (Blond) Hair

Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 3, 6:03 am
Donald Trump could learn a thing or two about governing from California Governor Jerry Brown.  While President Trump tweets and bleats, Governor Brown uses the bully pulpit sparingly, but with considerable effect. California’s chief executive has ... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Legislature, PPIC, water
Comment  Send to friend

 Brown's State of the State Strong on Rage, Light on Solutions to State's Problems

Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 3, 6:02 am
What is the state of the state in California? Apparently it’s under siege. Gov. Jerry Brown’s annual address sounded more like a commander rallying his troops to resist an occupying force than an informative report from the state government’s ... »Read

In this article: Dante Acosta, Jerry Brown, Gavin Newsom, Anthony Rendon
Comment  Send to friend

 From Lexington & Concord, to LAX & SFO

Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 3, 6:01 am
The first shots of the American Revolution were fired at sunrise at Lexington, Massachusetts. The imperial regime of Britain sought to secretly capture and destroy the military supplies of rebellious Massachusetts militia at Concord. At the North ... »Read
Comment  Send to friend

 How to Improve California's Growth

Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 3, 6:00 am
California has problems that could lead to economic failings and if that happens there will be no help from Washington. But there are things California can do to encourage economic growth, the state’s saving grace. Unfortunately Senator Harry ... »Read

In this article: CEQA, Legislature, water
Comment  Send to friend

 'I am not retired!': A new move for Barbara Boxer

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 3, 6:00 am
One month after retiring from the U.S. Senate, Barbara Boxer has a new focus not far removed from her old one: electing like-minded Democrats. It’s not as though anyone expected the kinetic Boxer to sit home and knit after 10 years in the House ... »Read

In this article: Barbara Boxer, Hillary Clinton, Dianne Feinstein, Kamala Harris, Rose Kapolczynski
Comment  Send to friend

 McClintock likely to draw big crowds over Obamacare repeal, travel ban

Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 6:00 am
Massive protests that have gripped the nation since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, erupting at statehouses, filling city streets and packing airports in recent weeks, are increasingly breaking out on the … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: Amerish Bera, campaign finance, Dianne Feinstein, Bill George, Dave Jones, Tom McClintock, Alex Padilla, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nancy Skinner
Comment  Send to friend

 Trump, Berkeley and outrage on all sides

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 3, 5:30 am
Good morning. It’s Friday, Feb. 3, and here’s what’s happening across California: TOP STORIES Trump, Berkeley and outrage on all sides UC Berkeley officials, who had worked hard to make room for free speech, found themselves squeezed between ... »Read

In this article: Eli Broad, Drought, Arnold Schwarzenegger, water
Comment  Send to friend

 What Trump's Travel Ban Means for Scientists

Mother Jones - Feb. 3, 3:00 am
This story was originally published by Grist and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Samira Samimi knew she wanted to be a scientist the first time she saw a glacier. 'This is what I want to do,' she remembers thinking on ... »Read

In this article: Steve Jobs, renewable energy
Comment  Send to friend

 Looking for a really good Obamacare replacement? Here it is

Los Angeles Times - Feb. 3, 3:00 am
Supporters of healthcare reform may feel disheartened as President Trump and Republican lawmakers prepare to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with … well, something. They can’t even agree among themselves on what the U.S. healthcare ... »Read

In this article: Judy Chu, Mark DeSaulnier, John Garamendi, Jared Huffman, Barbara Lee, Ted W. Lieu, Zoe Lofgren, Mark Takano
Comment  Send to friend

 Assembly Budget Committee Holds First Session On Gov. Brown's Spending Plan

Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 1:20 am
By Ben BradfordA non-partisan fiscal analyst is advising California lawmakers that the state will have more money to work with than Governor Jerry Brown has estimated. The Assembly budget committee met Thursday to consider the governor's spending ... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Mac Taylor
Comment  Send to friend

 Record $466 Million Spent On California Ballot Measures

Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 1:20 am
(AP) - Campaign finance documents filed this week reveal political donors contributed a record $466 million dollars to influence measures on California's 2016 ballot. That surpasses the previous record of $438 million raised for ballot measure ... »Read

In this article: campaign finance, John Chiang, cigarette tax, Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa
Comment  Send to friend

 Water in Sierra Snowpack At 173 Percent Of Normal

Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 3, 1:20 am
By Amy QuintonThe February Sierra snowpack survey has scientists with the California Department of Water Resources optimistic about the state's water supply. The manual reading at Phillips station near Echo Summit on Highway 50 shows the water ... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Drought, water
Comment  Send to friend

 California lawmakers can't figure out what to do with Airbnb. Here's why

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 3, 12:05 am
In San Francisco, tumult at the ballot box, with the Board of Supervisors and in the courtroom has defined the city’s relationship with Airbnb and other short-term rental sites. In Los Angeles, regulating Airbnb is a top issue at City Hall. In ... »Read

In this article: James T. Beall, Chris Lehane, Gavin Newsom, Thomas F. Steyer
Comment  Send to friend

 California shellackin': Trump lost ground in Republican-leaning cities around state

Sacramento Bee - Feb. 3, 12:01 am
President Donald Trump has suggested that fraud caused him to lose California by almost 4.3 million votes, a major component of the Republican’s 2.8 million vote loss nationwide. He has … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, Mitt Romney, Robert Stutzman, Meg Whitman
Comment  Send to friend

 Why defunding Planned Parenthood matters

Orange County Register/Editorial - Feb. 3, 12:00 am
Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider, is on the brink of losing fully half a billion of its federally funded budget, assuming President Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress live up to their campaign promises. But... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Clare Venegas
Bills: AB 154,
Comment  Send to friend

 Trump vs. UC Berkeley*

AroundTheCapitol.com/The Roundup - Feb. 2, 11:28 pm
<p><strong>Milo Yiannopoulos' speaking engagement at UC Berkeley, which prompted protests on and off campus, has drawn the attention of  Donald Trump, <a href=http:* <p><strong>The Chronicle's NANETTE ... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Drought, Wendy Lee, Jim Miller, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Darrell Steinberg, Dan Walters, water
Comment  Send to friend

» More headlines
Help us improve:

Contact us

Tell your friends

Advertise on TotalCapitol

Privacy policy

© 2017 TotalCapitol.com, LLC. All rights reserved.

.
- // STRIPE FORM