People making news

Details
CalWatchdog - Feb. 1, 8:09 am
Squeezed by the 2011 budget sequester, the Pentagon is eager to launch the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process for the sixth time to close down thousands of facilities it »ReadIn this article: John McCain
, Kevin McCarthy
, Leon Panetta
, Arnold Schwarzenegger
Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 1, 7:46 am
By Ben AdlerGov. Jerry Brown and legislative Democrats are at odds over the fate of a program that provides scholarships to middle-class Californians who attend a University of California or California State University campus. The Middle Class ... »ReadIn this article: Assembly Democrats
, Jerry Brown
, Kevin McCarty
MarketWatch - Feb. 1, 6:13 am
The dollar rebounded on Wednesday from a two-month low struck a day earlier, and continued to strengthen after upbeat report on private-sector hiring. »ReadIn this article: Peter Navarro
, Adam Schiff
Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 1, 6:03 am
After last year, you may not want to hear this, but in California another election year has already arrived. The reason is that under the top two primary in a one-party-dominant state, ultimate outcomes in 2018 will be largely determined by the ... »ReadIn this article: John Chiang
, Kevin Faulconer
, Kamala Harris
, Gavin Newsom
, Loretta Sanchez
, Thomas F. Steyer
, Steve Westly
Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 1, 6:02 am
What’s the most effective tool to improve economic mobility in California? Higher minimum wage? No. Mandatory employment benefits? Nope. Higher redistributive taxes? Nada. It’s the California State University and community colleges. According to ... »ReadIn this article: minimum wage
Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 1, 6:01 am
The email from the school superintendent dropped like an anvil in small school district (just one high school and middle school, and three elementary schools) where I live. Under Gov. Brown’s January budget proposal, our schools would get $900,000 ... »Read
Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 1, 6:00 am
Tucked away in Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2017-18 budget was some very disturbing news about jobs in California. Although new jobs have been created, they don’t pay much. The governor’s budget proposal says the tax revenue coming into the state ... »ReadIn this article: Jerry Brown
, minimum wage
, UCLA Anderson Forecast
Sacramento Bee - Feb. 1, 6:00 am
Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here. A Bay Area lawmaker will convene an … Click to Continue » »ReadIn this article: CalSTRS
, Dianne Feinstein
, Bob Wieckowski
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 5:30 am
Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 1, and here’s what’s happening across California: TOP STORIES Street vendors and Trump Addressing an issue that has vexed L.A. for decades, the City Council voted to draft a law that would decriminalize ... »ReadIn this article: Assembly Democrats
, Drought
, illegal immigration
, water
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 5:00 am
I’m Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don’t want you to miss today. TOP STORIES Trump’s Pick: A Scalia Disciple Neil M. Gorsuch says he was skiing when he learned of Supreme Court Justice ... »ReadIn this article: Kamala Harris
, Patt Morrison
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 4:58 am
Trump's Supreme Court pick could fall somewhere between conservative and centrist Feb. 1, 2017, 4:58 a.m. This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington: Trump's Supreme Court pick is Neil Gorsuch Homeland Security ... »ReadIn this article: Darrell Issa
, Zoe Lofgren
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 4:00 am
The last votes were still being counted in California last November, and the political gurus were already talking about seeing Democrat Kamala Harris’ name on a 2020 “for president” bumper sticker. The state’s former attorney general has ... »ReadIn this article: Kamala Harris
, Patt Morrison
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 4:00 am
The last votes were still being counted in California last November, and the political gurus were already talking about seeing Democrat Kamala Harris' name on a 2020 'for president' bumper sticker. The state's former attorney general has been ... »ReadIn this article: Kamala Harris
, Patt Morrison
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 4:00 am
We’ve seen states fight the federal government before. In 1860 and 1861, it was the states that set off the conflict, taking up arms to oppose the new president. Today, it’s the new president who has initiated the break, vowing to punish states ... »ReadIn this article: Jerry Brown
, Legislature
, Anthony Rendon
The New Republic - Feb. 1, 3:01 am
In late October 2011, I was volunteering at the Occupy Wall Street library in lower Manhattan. Tucked into a corner of Zuccotti Park, the library was staffed mainly by anarchists of an exceedingly orderly bent. If society were suddenly freed from ... »ReadIn this article: Hillary Clinton
, John Lewis
, minimum wage
, Gavin Newsom
, Nancy Pelosi
, Mitt Romney
, universal health care
The New Republic - Feb. 1, 3:01 am
The days since Trump’s inauguration have seen a stream of cabinet appointments and executive orders that have sparked outrage across the country. A new opposition is already forming, from the women’s march to mass protests against Trump’s ban ... »ReadIn this article: Joe Biden
, Hillary Clinton
, Legislature
, John Lewis
, Gavin Newsom
, Barack Obama
, Same-sex marriage
, universal health care
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 3:00 am
Where should we begin? With the FBI raid of a charter school company that has a $471,000-a-year honcho, or with the “alternative facts” political mailers smearing an L.A. Unified school board member? Well, let’s start with math, then move on ... »ReadIn this article: GARY V. BORDEN
, Richard Riordan
Sacramento Bee - Feb. 1, 12:01 am
Special interests from the Teamsters to the makers of marijuana-infused mouth spray are sending lobbyists to the California Capitol as the state seeks to reconcile existing medical marijuana laws with … Click to Continue » »ReadIn this article: Rob Bonta
, Barry Broad
, Legislature
AroundTheCapitol.com/The Roundup - Jan. 31, 11:32 pm
<p><strong><a href=http:* <p><b>Sacramento Bee's CAPITOL BUREAU</b>: "Here are some reactions from California groups and politicians to President Donald Trump's nomination of <a href=http:* ... »ReadIn this article: Toni Atkins
, Xavier Becerra
, Kevin Faulconer
, Dianne Feinstein
, Shane Goldmacher
, Kamala Harris
, Legislature
, Barack Obama
, Nancy SkinnerBills: AB 77
, SB 179
,
Sacramento Bee - Jan. 31, 9:06 pm
California’s gubernatorial candidates raised millions of dollars from some well-known donors in the 2018 race to succeed Democrat Jerry Brown. Below is a brief breakdown for the last half of … Click to Continue » »ReadIn this article: Jerry Brown
, campaign finance
, John Chiang
, Reed Hastings
, Gavin Newsom
, Antonio Villaraigosa
Los Angeles Times/Education - Jan. 31, 8:00 pm
In a lively discussion that ran almost an hour longer than scheduled, California State University’s Board of Trustees debated the controversial possibility of increasing tuition as a way to fill a looming gap in state funding. They made it ... »ReadIn this article: Jerry Brown
, Gavin Newsom
Inland Daily Bulletin - Jan. 31, 7:36 pm
SAN BERNARDINO >> A former campaign volunteer testified Tuesday in the Colonies corruption trial that her name was forged on a document listing her as an officer for a political action committee prosecutors allege was established to accept a ... »ReadIn this article: Paul Biane
, Jeffrey Burum
, Jim Erwin
, Mark Kirk
, Gary Ovitt
, Bill Postmus
, Anthony Riley
Sacramento Bee - Jan. 31, 6:11 pm
Here are some reactions from California groups and politicians to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California: “Evaluating Supreme Court … Click to Continue » »ReadIn this article: Amy Everitt
, Dianne Feinstein
, Kamala Harris
, Darrell Issa
, Kevin McCarthy
, Senate Republicans
, Thomas F. Steyer
Inland Daily Bulletin - Jan. 31, 6:07 pm
Cal State University trustees voiced some reluctance Tuesday with implementing the system's first tuition increase in about five years, but avoiding a tuition hike may prove difficult.'I'm not yet convinced that we should increase the tuition fees,' ... »ReadIn this article: Jerry Brown
, Legislature
, Gavin Newsom
Sacramento Bee - Jan. 31, 5:51 pm
The addition of appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court would empower conservatives to accomplish top priorities that have been stymied, for nearly a year, by the absence of … Click to Continue » »ReadIn this article: California Teachers Association
, campaign finance
, Barack Obama
, John Roberts
, Senate Democrats
Sacramento Bee - Jan. 31, 5:43 pm
Long-standing California law allows state and local government to tax sales of “tangible” property. Once, identifying that taxable property was simple. It embraced such everyday consumer goods as cars, … Click to Continue » »ReadIn this article: Board of Equalization
, Jerry Brown
, state budget
, water
Associated Press - Jan. 31, 5:34 pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- The Latest on California legislation involving immigration (all times local):... »ReadIn this article: Kevin De Leon
, Ricardo Lara
, Legislature
, Jeff Stone
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Jan. 31, 5:20 pm
With the city election five weeks away, Los Angeles’ elected officials launched a series of offensives Tuesday against Measure S, the ballot proposal that would impose new restrictions on many large-scale real estate developments. Mayor Eric ... »ReadIn this article: Eric Garcetti
, Jose Huizar
, Jill Stewart
, Gary Toebben
Sacramento Bee/Opinion - Jan. 31, 5:17 pm
For anyone who has tracked the investigations of police officers involved in questionable shootings, last week’s decision to clear two Sacramento cops in the killing of a homeless man in … Click to Continue » »ReadIn this article: Legislature
, Kevin McCarty
, Jan Scully
, Darrell Steinberg
