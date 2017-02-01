People making news

Click tabs to change
 
Rollover or click names for details.   Top 10 most articles today

State Senators

State Assemblymembers

State Constitutional Officers

U.S. Senators

U.S. Representatives

Rollover or click names for details.   Top 10 most articles today

State Senate candidates

State Assembly candidates

U.S. Congressional candidates

Other upcoming statewide races

Attorney General:
Kamala Harris 

Governor:
Jerry Brown 
Steve Poizner

Insurance Commissioner:
Dave Jones

Lieutenant Governor:
Gavin Newsom 

Member:
Betty T. Yee

State Controller:
John Chiang

State Treasurer:
Mimi Walters

Movers & Shakers

Rollover or click names for details.   Top 10 most articles today
Matt Adams
Paul Allen
Ben Avey
Paul Biane
Rob Bonta
GARY V. BORDEN
Barry Broad
Jeffrey Burum
Joe Buscaino 
Michael Cohen
Tiffany Conklin
Jim Erwin
Amy Everitt
Kevin Faulconer
Dianne Feinstein 
Bill Ford
Eric Garcetti
Chad Griffin
Reed Hastings
Steven Hill
Florice Orea Hoffman
Jose Huizar
Steve Jobs
Katherine Johnson
Brian W. Jones
David Jones
Chris Kahn
Mark Kirk
Jackie Lacey
Edwin M. Lee 
Dan Levine
John Lewis
Rory Little
Loretta Lynch 
Craig Merrilees
Peter Miller
Patt Morrison
Peter Navarro
Gary Ovitt
Leon Panetta
Bill Postmus
Tony Rackauckas
Richard Riordan
Robert R. Rubin
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Jan Scully
Susan Shelley
Norman Solomon
Thomas F. Steyer
Ray Sullivan
Eric Swalwell
Christopher Thornberg
Gary Toebben
Antonio Villaraigosa
John A. Wagner
David Warren
Steve Westly
Timothy P. White
Tony Young

Topics


Rollover or click names for details.

Assembly Democrats
Board of Equalization
California Teachers Association
CalSTRS
Drought
Environmental Justice
Los Angeles Unified School District
minimum wage
No Child Left Behind
renewable energy
Same-sex marriage


  Indicates page has recently updated notes.

Pages recently updated:

Michelle Orrock
240 days ago
by Michelle
Paul Deiro
373 days ago
by paul.deiro691
Sandre Swanson
470 days ago
by SandreSwanson215693
Laura Mecoy
491 days ago
by laura706
Artemio Armenta
617 days ago
by AArmenta
Ashley Swearengin
693 days ago
by Scott Flodin
Eric Hacopian
742 days ago
by publius
Noreen Evans
835 days ago
by Gino
Pete Schaafsma
868 days ago
by Scott Flodin
Lucy Camarillo-Krohn
917 days ago
by Scott Flodin

Top news and opinion

based on member clicks
 L.A. elected officials make new push against Measure S
Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Jan. 31, 5:20 pm
Comment  Send to friend

 The Latest: California bill seeks to hamper Muslim registry
Associated Press - Jan. 31, 5:34 pm
Comment  Send to friend

 Campaign volunteer testifies at Colonies trial about her name being forged
Inland Daily Bulletin - Jan. 31, 7:36 pm
Comment  Send to friend

Mainstream political news

Latest California news   Details

 Pentagon may renew push to close some California bases

CalWatchdog - Feb. 1, 8:09 am
Squeezed by the 2011 budget sequester, the Pentagon is eager to launch the Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process for the sixth time to close down thousands of facilities it »Read

In this article: John McCain, Kevin McCarthy, Leon Panetta, Arnold Schwarzenegger
Comment  Send to friend

 Democrats Disagree With Governor Brown Over Middle Class Scholarships

Capitol Public Radio - Feb. 1, 7:46 am
By Ben AdlerGov. Jerry Brown and legislative Democrats are at odds over the fate of a program that provides scholarships to middle-class Californians who attend a University of California or California State University campus. The Middle Class ... »Read

In this article: Assembly Democrats, Jerry Brown, Kevin McCarty
Comment  Send to friend

 Currencies: Dollar strengthens after upbeat ADP jobs data

MarketWatch - Feb. 1, 6:13 am
The dollar rebounded on Wednesday from a two-month low struck a day earlier, and continued to strengthen after upbeat report on private-sector hiring. »Read

In this article: Peter Navarro, Adam Schiff
Comment  Send to friend

 Why Newsom Should be Rooting for Faulconer to Run

Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 1, 6:03 am
After last year, you may not want to hear this, but in California another election year has already arrived. The reason is that under the top two primary in a one-party-dominant state, ultimate outcomes in 2018 will be largely determined by the ... »Read

In this article: John Chiang, Kevin Faulconer, Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Loretta Sanchez, Thomas F. Steyer, Steve Westly
Comment  Send to friend

 If the question is upward mobility the answer is California colleges

Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 1, 6:02 am
What’s the most effective tool to improve economic mobility in California? Higher minimum wage? No. Mandatory employment benefits? Nope. Higher redistributive taxes? Nada. It’s the California State University and community colleges. According to ... »Read

In this article: minimum wage
Comment  Send to friend

 The State Is Cutting My Kids' Schools

Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 1, 6:01 am
The email from the school superintendent dropped like an anvil in small school district (just one high school and middle school, and three elementary schools) where I live. Under Gov. Brown’s January budget proposal, our schools would get $900,000 ... »Read
Comment  Send to friend

 Equality of poverty spreads in California

Fox & Hounds Daily - Feb. 1, 6:00 am
Tucked away in Gov. Jerry Brown’s 2017-18 budget was some very disturbing news about jobs in California. Although new jobs have been created, they don’t pay much. The governor’s budget proposal says the tax revenue coming into the state ... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, minimum wage, UCLA Anderson Forecast
Comment  Send to friend

 Lawmakers to weigh in on embattled state toxics agency

Sacramento Bee - Feb. 1, 6:00 am
Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning run-down on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up for it here. A Bay Area lawmaker will convene an … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: CalSTRS, Dianne Feinstein, Bob Wieckowski
Comment  Send to friend

 Is street vending a crime? L.A. moves toward decriminalization

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 5:30 am
Good morning. It’s Wednesday, Feb. 1, and here’s what’s happening across California: TOP STORIES Street vendors and Trump Addressing an issue that has vexed L.A. for decades, the City Council voted to draft a law that would decriminalize ... »Read

In this article: Assembly Democrats, Drought, illegal immigration, water
Comment  Send to friend

 Today: Trump's Pick " A Scalia Disciple. Upsetting the Apple Cart in L.A.

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 5:00 am
I’m Davan Maharaj, editor-in-chief of the Los Angeles Times. Here are some story lines I don’t want you to miss today. TOP STORIES Trump’s Pick: A Scalia Disciple Neil M. Gorsuch says he was skiing when he learned of Supreme Court Justice ... »Read

In this article: Kamala Harris, Patt Morrison
Comment  Send to friend

 What Trump's push to limit overseas workers means for India's army of high-tech migrant labor

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 4:58 am
Trump's Supreme Court pick could fall somewhere between conservative and centrist Feb. 1, 2017, 4:58 a.m. This is our look at President Trump's administration and the rest of Washington: Trump's Supreme Court pick is Neil Gorsuch Homeland Security ... »Read

In this article: Darrell Issa, Zoe Lofgren
Comment  Send to friend

 Patt Morrison asks: California Senator (and 2020 presidential contender?) Kamala Harris

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 4:00 am
The last votes were still being counted in California last November, and the political gurus were already talking about seeing Democrat Kamala Harris’ name on a 2020 “for president” bumper sticker. The state’s former attorney general has ... »Read

In this article: Kamala Harris, Patt Morrison
Comment  Send to friend

 California's U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris " taking on the Trump White House in a 'post-11/8' America

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 4:00 am
The last votes were still being counted in California last November, and the political gurus were already talking about seeing Democrat Kamala Harris' name on a 2020 'for president' bumper sticker. The state's former attorney general has been ... »Read

In this article: Kamala Harris, Patt Morrison
Comment  Send to friend

 How California can fight the extreme provocations of Donald Trump

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 4:00 am
We’ve seen states fight the federal government before. In 1860 and 1861, it was the states that set off the conflict, taking up arms to oppose the new president. Today, it’s the new president who has initiated the break, vowing to punish states ... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Legislature, Anthony Rendon
Comment  Send to friend

 America's New Opposition

The New Republic - Feb. 1, 3:01 am
In late October 2011, I was volunteering at the Occupy Wall Street library in lower Manhattan. Tucked into a corner of Zuccotti Park, the library was staffed mainly by anarchists of an exceedingly orderly bent. If society were suddenly freed from ... »Read

In this article: Hillary Clinton, John Lewis, minimum wage, Gavin Newsom, Nancy Pelosi, Mitt Romney, universal health care
Comment  Send to friend

 10 Ways to Take on Trump

The New Republic - Feb. 1, 3:01 am
The days since Trump’s inauguration have seen a stream of cabinet appointments and executive orders that have sparked outrage across the country. A new opposition is already forming, from the women’s march to mass protests against Trump’s ban ... »Read

In this article: Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, Legislature, John Lewis, Gavin Newsom, Barack Obama, Same-sex marriage, universal health care
Comment  Send to friend

 A $471,000 charter school exec, and another case of gutter politics in LAUSD school board race

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Feb. 1, 3:00 am
Where should we begin? With the FBI raid of a charter school company that has a $471,000-a-year honcho, or with the “alternative facts” political mailers smearing an L.A. Unified school board member? Well, let’s start with math, then move on ... »Read

In this article: GARY V. BORDEN, Richard Riordan
Comment  Send to friend

 How should California regulate pot? The Teamsters are weighing in

Sacramento Bee - Feb. 1, 12:01 am
Special interests from the Teamsters to the makers of marijuana-infused mouth spray are sending lobbyists to the California Capitol as the state seeks to reconcile existing medical marijuana laws with … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: Rob Bonta, Barry Broad, Legislature
Comment  Send to friend

 Grappling with Gorsuch*

AroundTheCapitol.com/The Roundup - Jan. 31, 11:32 pm
<p><strong><a href=http:* <p><b>Sacramento Bee's CAPITOL BUREAU</b>: "Here are some reactions from California groups and politicians to President Donald Trump's nomination of <a href=http:* ... »Read

In this article: Toni Atkins, Xavier Becerra, Kevin Faulconer, Dianne Feinstein, Shane Goldmacher, Kamala Harris, Legislature, Barack Obama, Nancy Skinner
Bills: AB 77, SB 179,
Comment  Send to friend

 Who's raised what, and from whom, for California governor

Sacramento Bee - Jan. 31, 9:06 pm
California’s gubernatorial candidates raised millions of dollars from some well-known donors in the 2018 race to succeed Democrat Jerry Brown. Below is a brief breakdown for the last half of … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, campaign finance, John Chiang, Reed Hastings, Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa
Comment  Send to friend

 Cal State students rally in protest across California as trustees debate increasing tuition

Los Angeles Times/Education - Jan. 31, 8:00 pm
In a lively discussion that ran almost an hour longer than scheduled, California State University’s Board of Trustees debated the controversial possibility of increasing tuition as a way to fill a looming gap in state funding.  They made it ... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Gavin Newsom
Comment  Send to friend

 Campaign volunteer testifies at Colonies trial about her name being forged

Inland Daily Bulletin - Jan. 31, 7:36 pm
SAN BERNARDINO >> A former campaign volunteer testified Tuesday in the Colonies corruption trial that her name was forged on a document listing her as an officer for a political action committee prosecutors allege was established to accept a ... »Read

In this article: Paul Biane, Jeffrey Burum, Jim Erwin, Mark Kirk, Gary Ovitt, Bill Postmus, Anthony Riley
Comment  Send to friend

 Californians on Gorsuch: 'eminently qualified,' 'an immediate threat' to gay rights

Sacramento Bee - Jan. 31, 6:11 pm
Here are some reactions from California groups and politicians to President Donald Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California: “Evaluating Supreme Court … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: Amy Everitt, Dianne Feinstein, Kamala Harris, Darrell Issa, Kevin McCarthy, Senate Republicans, Thomas F. Steyer
Comment  Send to friend

 CSU trustees mulling first tuition hike since 2011

Inland Daily Bulletin - Jan. 31, 6:07 pm
Cal State University trustees voiced some reluctance Tuesday with implementing the system's first tuition increase in about five years, but avoiding a tuition hike may prove difficult.'I'm not yet convinced that we should increase the tuition fees,' ... »Read

In this article: Jerry Brown, Legislature, Gavin Newsom
Comment  Send to friend

 This is what Judge Neil Gorsuch's addition to the Supreme Court could mean

Sacramento Bee - Jan. 31, 5:51 pm
The addition of appellate Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court would empower conservatives to accomplish top priorities that have been stymied, for nearly a year, by the absence of … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: California Teachers Association, campaign finance, Barack Obama, John Roberts, Senate Democrats
Comment  Send to friend

 Landmark sales tax ruling shows need for tax reform

Sacramento Bee - Jan. 31, 5:43 pm
Long-standing California law allows state and local government to tax sales of “tangible” property.   Once, identifying that taxable property was simple. It embraced such everyday consumer goods as cars, … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: Board of Equalization, Jerry Brown, state budget, water
Comment  Send to friend

 The Latest: California bill seeks to hamper Muslim registry

Associated Press - Jan. 31, 5:34 pm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- The Latest on California legislation involving immigration (all times local):... »Read

In this article: Kevin De Leon, Ricardo Lara, Legislature, Jeff Stone
Comment  Send to friend

 L.A. elected officials make new push against Measure S

Los Angeles Times/Top of the Ticket - Jan. 31, 5:20 pm
With the city election five weeks away, Los Angeles’ elected officials launched a series of offensives Tuesday against Measure S, the ballot proposal that would impose new restrictions on many large-scale real estate developments. Mayor Eric ... »Read

In this article: Eric Garcetti, Jose Huizar, Jill Stewart, Gary Toebben
Comment  Send to friend

 Just because a police shooting is legal doesn't make it right

Sacramento Bee/Opinion - Jan. 31, 5:17 pm
For anyone who has tracked the investigations of police officers involved in questionable shootings, last week’s decision to clear two Sacramento cops in the killing of a homeless man in … Click to Continue » »Read

In this article: Legislature, Kevin McCarty, Jan Scully, Darrell Steinberg
Comment  Send to friend

» More headlines
Help us improve:

Contact us

Tell your friends

Advertise on TotalCapitol

Privacy policy

© 2017 TotalCapitol.com, LLC. All rights reserved.

.
- // STRIPE FORM